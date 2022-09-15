Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer.

St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.

“Construction can be messy,” Kent said. “What I’d ask is that the residents of St. Johns County, be patient. In the end, we’re going to have a much better county road...and I think everybody will appreciate that. The process of getting there is gonna be tough.”

The goal of the project is to help alleviate traffic issues in the area that has seen explosive growth in recent years.

The widening project will target County Road 210 between Cimarrone Boulevard to Greenbriar Road.

Kent said the project will include a median between lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road. There will also be new traffic lights at Cimarrone Boulevard and Shearwater Parkway.

The cost of the project is not yet finalized, but Kent said it is expected to cost less than the $30 million that it is currently budgeted.