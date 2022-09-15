Witnesses testify ahead of sentencing for mother guilty of killing 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter was in court Thursday for her sentencing hearing.

Brianna Williams, 30, pled guilty to second-degree murder back in March and could face 20 years to life in prison.

In 2019, Williams called 911 saying she had awakened to find her back door open, and her daughter missing. Following the alert, a large-scale search was launched leading officers to find children’s remains buried in a wooded area of Marengo County in rural Alabama.

The 911 call Williams made on Nov. 6 was played in court on Thursday, and the jury also heard testimonies from the responding officer and the detective from the missing person unit.

RELATED: Sentencing hearing begins Thursday for woman who killed 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Williams

Jay Livingston, the responding officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said there was no one waiting on him outside when he arrived at the home, which is unusual when responding to a missing child case. Livingston said he spent time canvassing the street to find the house, but realized he was given the wrong address.

It wasn’t until six minutes later that Williams came out and could be seen on the body camera footage. The defense argued that Williams could’ve been in the backyard where the officer couldn’t see her yet.

Livingston said Williams, who was in full military uniform, was crying when he first saw her, but she didn’t seem emotional.

When Livingston went into Williams’ room, he said he saw multiple guns on the bed but didn’t see children’s toys or anything other than a small bed that looked like a child had been living there.

Witness testimony was expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.