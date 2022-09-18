Residents in Jacksonville neighborhood unite against racism as flyers show up again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of hate speech flyers were found outside of a neighborhood on the Southside this weekend in front of homes in the Holiday Hill neighborhood.

It reads in part: “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children.”

Neighbors asked to remain anonymous but made it clear that messages like this won’t be tolerated.

“If you feel that way that’s your opinion. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but please don’t bring that into this neighborhood. This is a nice neighborhood,” said one neighbor.

“That’s disgusting to think that one race is more superior than the other. It’s just a disgrace to everyone,” said another neighbor.

This is the third time this racist message made its way into communities on the Southside.

News4Jax reported about this in June and again in July.

Legally, the flyers aren’t criminal in nature because they are protected by free speech.

“It’s the same one as last time. So, whoever is doing it they think that they’re going to affect us. Our community came together, and we have neighbors of all races picking them up who are disgusted by it and they’re not affecting us,” a third neighbor added.

Hateful flyers with intentions to create division are now bringing a community even closer together as one.