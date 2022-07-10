‘Wake up white man!’: Racist flyers show up in yards, driveways of Southside homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flyers with hate speech found outside of Jacksonville homes.

Viewers in two different Southside neighborhoods told News4JAX they received two different racist letters with white supremacist language in the past 24 hours.

But charges are unlikely as a result of the unwanted hate notes.

Disturbing is how several neighbors describe finding flyers with hate speech outside their homes.

We’re blurring the insignia of the group as well as the Q-R code they put on the flyers.

“I don’t like people trying to push whatever they believe on my property,” said homeowner Adrian Sosa.

The homeowners found the flyers at the end of their driveway inside a small plastic bag along with dried corn.

Sosa said he’s not sure why his neighborhood was targeted with an anti-Semitic message.

“They didn’t talk to us, they didn’t talk to anybody about it they’re just throwing it around. I think that’s wrong,” Sosa said.

Another neighbor News4JAX spoke with wanted to remain anonymous.

“It has a series of questions, who owns the banks Jews, who owns Biden’s cabinet, Jews. It’s got an anti-Semitic caricature,” the neighbor said.

The day before, neighbors discovered a flyer in the Hampton Glen neighborhood off Baymeadows Road.

It reads in part: “Wake up white man! White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children.”

The News4JAX I-Team told you about the same letter that was found inside the Riverbrook at Glen Kernan neighborhood last month.

Surveillance video from that neighborhood showed a driver throwing an object out the passenger side window and into a yard.

Legally, the flyers aren’t criminal in nature because they are protected by free speech.

“It’s sad that people have these types of feelings about other people and they just kind of throw it out there,” Sosa said.

Sosa said he hopes the anti-Semitic group stays out of his neighborhood.

Some neighbors say they plan to contact the police about the flyers.

News4JAX reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office but it did not immediately respond.