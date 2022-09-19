79º

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

Amanda Delgado, Associate Producer, Jacksonville

JSO Narcotics Unit drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday.

JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills.

The post made was recognizing the “great work” of JSO officers, the tweet said.

Additional information about the bust was unavailable.

