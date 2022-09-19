JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday.
JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills.
#JSO #Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of #fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of #cocaine & over 6,000 #counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; enough fentanyl to #kill 1.5 MILLION adults.#yourJSO #keepingyousafe #toprotectandserve #jaxsheriff #narcoticsarrest #busted #policework #saynotodrugs pic.twitter.com/lTVbQkZj5z— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 19, 2022
The post made was recognizing the “great work” of JSO officers, the tweet said.
Additional information about the bust was unavailable.