86º

Local News

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: JSO
(Ajax9, Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said.

According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.