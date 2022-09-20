Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said.
According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park.
No foul play is suspected.
