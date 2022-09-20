Flagler County condo association president accused of video voyeurism arrested 2nd time

The homeowners association president of a condominium complex in Flagler County has been arrested for a second time on charges of video voyeurism, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Orr, 59, the HOA president of the Las Brisas Condominiums, has been arrested twice in the past two weeks, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken into custody Monday night on five additional felony charges after detectives learned of a third person who was caught on camera inside the same condo were two others had been staying when they discovered a hidden camera, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in August when a woman who was vacationing in her grandmother’s condo, which is next to Orr’s condo, told deputies she found a hidden camera in the master bedroom. They said a later video recorded in August showed Orr recording himself while placing the camera inside the condo owner’s bathroom and then eventually placing the camera inside a flower pot in the master bedroom.

“The condo owner told detectives that the condo is usually unoccupied but she does allow people to stay there at times as guests,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “The condo owner confirmed that Orr was allowed access to that condo to check on its condition since she lives out of state.”

Bernadette Boyd is a neighbor and friend of the woman who owns the condo.

“She’s a snowbird, and she had a lot of faith in him to check on her condo, and willingly gave him the code to her door,” Boyd said.

Orr bonded out of jail after his first arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said. On Monday night, deputies returned to the complex to arrest Orr after investigators say they discovered a third victim who was secretly recorded while undressing and using the bathroom inside Orr’s condo.

“You know, it’s sad to know there is somebody out there that will actually do that and scary because we’re in the same building so it makes you creeped out,” said resident Chandra Holback.

Boyd said she’s been keeping in touch with the owner of the condo where the owner’s granddaughter was secretly recorded.

“I believe she is going to pursue a civil lawsuit against him and her granddaughter also,” Boyd said.

News4JAX visited Orr’s listed address. No one answered the door.