ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said.

The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.

Police said 16 people who were on it were injured when it fell, at least three of whom went to a hospital.

According to police, all injuries were described as minor.