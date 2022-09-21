Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California

A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to discuss the results of “Operation Lucky 777s,” which resulted in the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana products, cash and illegal guns.

“8. 5 kilograms of fentanyl seized. That is enough in Northeast Florida to kill 4 million people,” Moody said.

Jason Setzer, 46, of Orange Park, and Alvin Mercado, 38, of Fleming Island, were both arrested in connection with the suspected drug trafficking operation, or DTO.

According to the arrest reports, the drug investigation began when the Sheriff’s Office received information about the DTO exploiting the U.S. Postal Service. The reports state that Setzer and Mercado were using the Postal Service to receive kilo quantities of meth, cocaine and fentanyl from California.

“Investigative efforts also revealed that large cash shipments were being sent back to California through the mail,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

According to investigators, the bulk shipments of drugs went through post offices in Fleming Island and Orange Park before they were delivered to various addresses in Fleming Island that belonged to Mercado, and the drugs were then transported to an Orange Park home that was rented by Setzer where they were prepared for street distribution.

“These distributors would push these drugs into every corner of our community,” Cook said.

Authorities said the investigation led to a raid on the homes of both suspects, resulting in the discovery of drugs.

UNCUT: Clay County Sheriff’s Office holds news conference on drug trafficking operation

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon on a drug trafficking operation.

Setzer was charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic more than 2 kilos of fentanyl

Trafficking more than 700 grams of fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking meth

Possession of more than 20 grams of weed

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Mercado was charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic more than 2 kilos of fentanyl

Trafficking more than 4 grams of fentanyl

SLIDESHOW: Photos from ‘Operation Lucky 777s’

Clay County investigators shared this photo of some of what was seized during the drug investigation. (Provided by Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Setzer and Mercado are both no strangers to narcotic investigators. In 2001, Setzer was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted of trafficking ecstasy and cocaine. In 1999, he was convicted of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana. He also had other previous drug arrest charges that were dropped.

In 2010, Mercado was convicted of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana. He also had other previous drug arrest charges that were dropped.

In this current drug case, Setzer remains in jail on a $17.1 million bond, while Mercado remains in jail on a $10 million bond. According to Cook, Setzer is facing up to 140 years in prison with a 25-year minimum mandatory, and Mercado is facing up to 60 years in prison with a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence.

Although the Drug Enforcement Administration was not directly involved in this investigation, News4JAX has learned that the Jacksonville DEA office was contacted about the number of drugs that were involved in this case.

The announcement of the drug investigation into Setzer and Mercado comes just days after Jacksonville police announced the seizure of 3 kilos of fentanyl, more than 6,000 counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl and a little more than 1 kilo of cocaine during a single investigation. The announcement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office came on the same day the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Georgia man who deputies said was sleeping in a truck that contained 338 grams of fentanyl stuffed in bags.

In recent years, fentanyl has been identified as the main drug behind overdose deaths in the U.S.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Commission, in 2019, the fentanyl death toll was 3,244. A year later, the number of fentanyl deaths climbed to 5,302. Then for the first six months of last year, 2,920 deaths related to fentanyl were reported. The 2021 report is not finished yet to reflect the remaining six months.

When last year’s fatal overdose numbers involving fentanyl are broken down to the Jacksonville area during the time period between January and June, the commission reported a total of 312 deaths. Twenty-two involved fentanyl by itself, and 290 involved fentanyl combined with other drugs.

In Clay County, the Sheriff’s Office reports that 34 people have died from a fentanyl overdose.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest following overdose death

In addition to the announcement about the major drug bust, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office also announced the arrest of Michael Stanley.

Stanley, 39, was charged with one count of manslaughter after the fentanyl he sold caused a man to die from an overdose, according to investigators.

According to detectives, when Stanly was interviewed, he made incriminating statements that led to his arrest as a suspect.