HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.

Orange Park Hospital helps pack donations for Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs. (HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital)

Earlier this week, the Orange Park Hospital team and the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs team joined together outside of the hospital to load the food and celebrate the generosity of the hospital staff. For the past three weeks, the hospital has been accepting donations from the community and running a competition among departments to see who could donate the most items, an annual tradition they plan to continue for years to come.

“The goal of this event was for our team to serve our community in the same way they care for our patients,” said Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Mick. “After the past couple of years, it feels really great to see so many of our employees participate and have fun doing it.”

Following the event, the food pantry shared “Thank you to our friends at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital for their donation from their food drive. If you need a smile, this will surely do it. Great things are created with great people.”

As part of the initiative, HCA Florida Healthcare’s Jacksonville-based hospital HCA Florida Memorial Hospital spent a day at Seamark Ranch. Fifty healthcare workers and leaders from the hospital spent the day working to refurbish their horse barn. Seamark Ranch provides children from families in crisis with a safe home to learn, work on the farm, prosper and love.