Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville.

Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the pandemic, distributions will be drive-through only, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

For more information about Farm Share, visit the nonprofit’s website.