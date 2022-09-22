Woman found shot multiple times in Westside motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot.

The woman, Cayenne said, was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries. He said officers were working to make a positive identity.

Witnesses were taken downtown to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed. No arrests were announced.

Cayenne urged anyone with information that can help in the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.