At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th Street just after 1 p.m. They said the man, who was believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Rudlaff said at least two hours were struck by gunfire. The residents were contacted by law enforcement officials and they were said to be safe.

Detectives on Friday evening were out canvassing the area looking for any potential witnesses. They were working to identify the victim and contact family members.