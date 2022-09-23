OPAA baseball team helping raise funds to support family members of toddler killed, teen injured on A1A

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening in Orange Park to support the family members of a toddler and a teenager who, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report, were both injured when crossing State Road A1A north of Vilano Beach.

The FHP report states a vehicle was traveling north on A1A when the pedestrians, ages 2 and 16, were crossing the roadway Friday at 10:36 p.m. and walking to their residence. The vehicle, the FHP said, collided with the pedestrians, and they were transported for treatment.

According to a GoFundMe account, the toddler later died from her injuries. Organizers of the vigil Thursday said the teenager remained in the hospital.

Roy Baker, head commissioner of the Orange Park Athletic Association, who helped put together the vigil, said they’re in the process of organizing a baseball tournament.

“Fleming Island has scheduled now a softball tournament to benefit the family. All the proceeds, go to the family,” Baker said.

Baker said the 16-year-old’s father has helped coach the team, and this was the teenager’s first year helping his father coach. He was supposed to receive his first coaching jersey this week.

“We hope to give that him one day,” Baker said.

Christine Bastin is a team mom. She was pleased by the outpouring of support from the community.

“Knowing that everybody is coming out in support of this family and to help them in their time of need and to pray for them,” Bastin said.

She said her son has played on the team for years and personally knows the 16-year-old who was injured in the crash.

“He pushes all the boys. He makes them better players and better men,” she said.

The GoFundMe account established to help family members had raised over $17,000 as of Thursday night.