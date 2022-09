BUNNELL, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an amber alert for a missing teen last seen in Bunnell.

According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts you are asked to contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or 911.