HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosts reunion for NICU survivors, families

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted a NICU reunion Saturday. It’s an event where the hospital’s littlest survivors and their parents joined together to celebrate life and connect with caregivers and other families.

Activities for children included fire truck tours, face painting, games, and a ceremony where families shared their stories. Some of the children dressed as superheroes.

“This is absolutely my favorite day of the year. We love getting a chance to check in with all of the families and hear how everyone is doing,” said Suzanne Jones, Director of Women and Children’s Services at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. “The event brings so much joy to our staff and gives parents a chance to connect with others in the area that have gone through a similar experience.”

A stay in the NICU can be caused by various reasons including prematurity, respiratory distress, infection, low blood sugar, and other conditions in both the mother and newborn.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital’s level II NICU cares for babies born as early as 32 weeks or 1,000 grams, as well as babies born with critical illness, at all gestational ages.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will be transitioning to a level III NICU next year making them the only NICU of that level in Clay County.