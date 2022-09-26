Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds.

These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials.

All residents are asked to bring their trash cans into their garages or secure them in a safe place for the duration of the storm.

For Bunnell, the cancellation includes both commercial and residential routes.

Garbage collection is set to resume on the next regularly scheduled weekday in Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County, as both entities are served by Waste Pro.

Flagler Beach may make a Saturday collection if the weather improves, but this is not definite, officials said. Bunnell will resume collection on Monday, Oct. 3.