Florida schools begin to close ahead of Hurricane Ian. Here’s where local school districts stand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in the Tampa Bay area have started to announce closures. Fifteen school districts along the western Gulf Coast — including those in Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties — announced Monday they will close for at least one day this week with many deciding to Tuesday through Thursday. Classes at the University of South Florida are also canceled Monday through Thursday.

In Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, most school districts are still waiting to make final decisions.

In Duval County, the school district said it is watching Hurricane Ian but no decision has been made as of Monday afternoon. The district said an update will be posted to its website at 6 p.m. on Monday.

In Clay County, no decision has been made, but the district asked residents and parents to go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com for the latest updates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said any Florida school closures will be posted on the Florida Department of Education website.