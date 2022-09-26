Nassau County to unveil sign honoring Deputy Moyers 1 year after he was fatally shot in line of duty

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a memorial sign in Callahan to honor Deputy Josh Moyers, who was killed last year while conducting a traffic stop.

The sign will be unveiled Monday afternoon to mark one year after he was shot near U.S. 301. The suspect fled after the shooting and was captured five days later.

Moyers was 29 years old when died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The community expressed deep mourning for the deputy after his passing. A procession, which stretched about 50 miles long, from the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office to the Oxley Heard Funeral Home was held to remember Moyer -- residents were seen paying their respects, holding signs and waving American flags.

One year later, people are still affected by his loss.