Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s shot.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the woman was seriously injured, police said.

JSO believes the shooting happened outside and officers are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any other information about the shooting you are asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.