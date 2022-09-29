JTA to return to regular schedule Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said it plans to return to its regular bus service Friday by noontime after canceling services ahead of Ian.

All bus routes, First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide and Express-Select services will operate on regular schedules starting Friday.

If the weather permits, the St. Johns River Ferry service is scheduled to return on Saturday.

Details below ⬇ pic.twitter.com/N7kyjYFown — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) September 29, 2022

Connexion and Connexion Plus paratransit will resume only life-sustaining trips starting Friday at noon continuing through Sunday. Services for all paratransit customers will resume by Monday.

The Skyway will return on Monday as well.

Customers are urged to visit www.jtafla.com for information on detours on any route and check schedules.jtafla.com for a full list of schedules.

For questions or concerns, contact customer service at (904) 630-3100. Customer service will be open for normal business hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8: 30 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.