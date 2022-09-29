69º

LIVE

Local News

JTA to return to regular schedule Friday

Services were suspended due to Hurricane Ian

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: JTA, Jacksonville, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said it plans to return to its regular bus service Friday by noontime after canceling services ahead of Ian.

All bus routes, First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide and Express-Select services will operate on regular schedules starting Friday.

If the weather permits, the St. Johns River Ferry service is scheduled to return on Saturday.

Connexion and Connexion Plus paratransit will resume only life-sustaining trips starting Friday at noon continuing through Sunday. Services for all paratransit customers will resume by Monday.

The Skyway will return on Monday as well.

Customers are urged to visit www.jtafla.com for information on detours on any route and check schedules.jtafla.com for a full list of schedules.

For questions or concerns, contact customer service at (904) 630-3100. Customer service will be open for normal business hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8: 30 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

As a proud alumnus of Bethune-Cookman University and Georgia Southern University, Kendra is a Jacksonville native, who loves all things lifestyle and working out when she's not navigating the digital world.

email