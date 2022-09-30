Flagler Beach neighborhoods treading through floodwaters left by Ian

News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed.

Some began cleaning up debris in their yards, making large piles on the side of the road.

Other areas affected by the tidal floods included Palm Drive. Along North Flagler Avenue, the side streets, median and good portions of driveways were covered in water.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they had to assist with rescuing people from their homes because of high water.

Similar conditions were seen along South Palmetto Avenue, where one may pulled out his kayak earlier in the morning.

“We’ve dealt with it before. This isn’t the first time this area’s flooded,” the man told us. “Even during a hard rain, the water will rise. You’ll see it come up in the street sometimes. Irma, we had about 24 inches of water in our basement area or downstairs area. This time, we have about three inches, which isn’t as bad. Hopefully, we don’t have to do a tear out, but we’ll see.”

“My garage is kind of hosed. It’s about two-and-a-half feet in the garage,” resident Paul Perkins told us.

Some neighborhoods had 10 inches of rain.

We’re in Flagler Beach. This is off Lambert Avenue. A woman’s home was flooded and she spent the morning pulling up her floors. The road sits high so the water filled many driveways. Smith creek is right behind this road. We saw a few trees down. Clean up begins. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ekwGVS0HJM — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) September 30, 2022

About 100 feet worth of the pier at Flagler Beach washed away during Ian on Thursday, and many worry that more could be wiped out in the aftermath of the storm.

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office posted video of the damage on Thursday.

The Flagler Beach Police Department posted on Facebook that the pier was crumbling and asked everyone to stay away, not to come look at it, because it was not safe.