St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian

St. Johns County is still seeing the vivid aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News4JAX's Ashley Harding spoke with a man whose neighborhood is seeing flooding.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.

“It probably will get higher someday. This was a serious storm, but it’s far from the highest it could possibly get,” Granados said.

Neighbors told News4JAX they were without power for several hours, and it’s been an issue in the past. With that, Granados has a plea.

“FPL, please split our lines from the ones that go down the houses on the island itself, because they have trees that come down frequently and we can have power without affecting them,” Granados says.

Other areas around St. Johns County experienced significant flooding, including downtown St. Augustine where the seawall was significantly damaged.

The Bridge of Lions in downtown St. Augustine has reopened.