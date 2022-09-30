The show must go on: Pride parade canceled, events push on as Ian passes Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County is returning to normalcy after Hurricane Ian lashed Florida, causing power outages, flooding and damage primarily along the west and east coasts.

Before knowing the impact that Ian would have in Duval County, River City Pride was encouraged by the City of Jacksonville to postpone its parade on Saturday, not knowing the damage and destruction that could be caused.

The parade will be held on another day, to be determined, but events in Duval County will still be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In lieu of the parade being postponed, members of the community and River City Pride will be doing a Riverside clean-up Saturday morning. If you’d like to join us or volunteer, please reach out to info@jaxrcpride.org

The following events will still go on:

Friday, September 30, 2022, at 7 p.m.: The official #JaxRCPride Kickoff Party will take place at The GlassFactory (601 Myrtle Ave N 32204) - this is a 21+ event, with internationally known DJ Drew G from DirtyPop. Tickets are $10 — C lick here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Saturday, October 1st at 8:00 PM: Comedy for Pride featuring Jessica Kirson. Sun-Ray Cinema's Pizza Cave presents Comedy for Pride with the hilarious Jessica Kirson. Tickets are $20. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Sunday, October 2 at 11:00 AM: #JaxRCPride Festival & Cabaret will take place at Riverside Park in 5 Points and includes live entertainment, vendors, artists, non-profits, a kid zone, and food trucks. Click here for more details.

Have fun and be safe this weekend!