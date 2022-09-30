Tidal flooding from Ian waterlogs parts of Jacksonville area; officers close some roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tidal flooding from Ian was enough to close roads in the Riverside and San Marco neighborhoods on Friday afternoon.

We put the Sky 4 helicopter up to survey some of the flooding, and we also spotted floodwaters in the South Shores neighborhood (near Channel 4) and downtown in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood.

In 2017, the St. Johns River at the Main Street Bridge rose 2.7 feet, at which time the record flooding from Hurricane Irma began. The river eventually rose 3.5 feet, but there was also two feet of rain with that storm.

The river reached 2.7 feet from Ian on Thursday, but because of infrastructure improvements, Jacksonville averted another severe flooding event. These numbers were provided from the National Weather Service.

John Gaughan says levels in low-lying areas will remain elevated throughout the weekend.