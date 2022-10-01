Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian

St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.

Officials asked that all debris be placed no more than 10 fee from the curb.

They were also asked not to place debris under low hanging limbs, guide wires, and electrical and communication lines, or in the street where it can obstruct traffic, fire hydrants, mailboxes, and utility boxes.

Residents were told to avoid parking on the street, if possible, so debris removal trucks can have direct access.

The city clarified that storm debris is only vegetative and not mixed with any other types of debris or garbage. Vegetative debris consists of tree stumps, branches, trunks and other leafy material.

To speed up the collection process, it is recommended to bag debris and not place it the public right-of-way. Do not mix lumber, such as debris from docks or structures with vegetative debris, since mixed trash will not be picked up.

All furniture and appliances should be in a separate pile.

Neighbors in Davis Shores told News4JAX the city did come out Saturday but so much debris was collected, the trucks didn’t have room for what was left over.

Neighbors said they’ve been helping each other clean up after the storm. “We’ve got neighbors who have flooded for the third time in six years so we’ve been down the street helping them pull furniture out of their houses, helping them clean up their yard,” Davis Shores resident Craig Chambers said. “The tide was so high it was like 3 feet in the street.” Days after the storm, it’s not clear just how long the cleanup will take.