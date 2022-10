Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

JFRD pronounced the man dead when it arrived.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.