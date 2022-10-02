Clay County Fairgrounds, sheriff’s office team up to collect supplies for those impacted by Ian

The Clay County Fairgrounds have partnered with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are working together to host a supply drive to collect items to send down south.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida.

The two organizations are working together to host a supply drive to collect items to send down south.

The donation drive will begin Monday, Oct. 3. According to the Facebook announcement, the donations will benefit residents in areas such as Pine Island, Matlacha, Arcadia and Harlem Heights -- places that have reached out for assistance.

They are only accepting approved items listed on the flyer. Here are a few of the items the organizations are looking to collect. To view a complete item list, visit: www.facebook.com/claycountyfair

“We’ve been in contact with our event and fair friends down south,” Tasha Hyder, the executive director for the Clay County Fair and RV Park, said. " Almost nobody down there has electricity and water right now, so that’s becoming a problem.”

Household Items:

Air mattresses (gently used)

Sheets

Pillows

Towels and washcloths

Batteries

Sleeping bags

Clean-up Items:

Large heavy-duty trash bags and regular trash bags

Gloves

Dust masks

Chainsaws

Paper towels

Bleach

Personal Items:

Bottled and gallon water

Gatorade

Toothbrushes and tooth paste

Sunscreen

Bug spray

Body wipes

Animal Items:

Dog and cat food

doggy pee pads

Bagged shavings

Crates and carriers

Cat litter

The drop-off location for donations is 2493 SR 16, Green Cove Springs on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For mail deliveries use the following address:

Clay County Fair - Ian

2493 SR 16 W

Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

You can also provide cash donations that will be used to buy supplies. Cash donations can be sent to the Venmo account: CLAYCOUNTYFAIR

Fairgrounds opens RV park

In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area Saturday to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV.

In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have an RV park with restrooms, full hookups and a dog park.

“We will work with you and we have space. We have a very caring community that will do what they can for you,” the Facebook post reads.

Tasha Hyder, the executive director for the Clay County Fair and RV Park, said the fairgrounds is waiving some of the usual fees and will work individually with those coming from hurricane-impacted areas about how long they can stay.

The park had 50 spots available as of Saturday, Hyder said, adding that she was overwhelmed by the images from Southwest Florida and they just wanted to do what they could to help.

The RV park is a pet-friendly space that includes a 30 and 50 amp hook-up with water and sewer connection, a small dog park, dog washes, and Wi-Fi on site.

The RV park is located at 2511 SR 16 W, Green Cove Springs, 32043.

For more information, email info@claycountyfair.org or call 904-284-1615. To learn more about the RV park, go to www.claycountyfair.org.

