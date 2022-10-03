County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida

As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now.

Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris.

“I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and you can see my pile over there,” Botz said. “They say Monday they’ll start doing trashes around the area. I’ve got it put all in sections like they wanted it. When they come, they come.”

But if you don’t want to wait until whenever that is, here is a county-by-county look at the different options in the area to get rid of debris.

Clay County

In Clay County, the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, north of the Clay County Fairgrounds, will be accepting residential yard waste at no charge during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 11.

You must provide proof of residency with a driver’s license, lease or utility bill.

Commercial waste will be charged at normal rates. All yard waste transported in any type of commercial vehicle will be considered commercial.

Yard waste and trash pickups resumed as usual on Monday. For Green Cove Springs, trash pickup also resumed on Monday.

Right now, the county is in the planning stages to determine how the storm debris will be picked up and the timeline.

Duval County

According to the city of Jacksonville, all waste collections — garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste — resumed Monday.

The city said yard debris from the storm is being collected through the city’s normally contracted waste haulers and by Public Works Solid Waste Personnel.

The city’s Trail Ridge Landfill also reopened Monday. According to the city, residents do not want to wait on pickup, as Trail Ridge Landfill is open to the public. Residents can also utilize private landfills for a fee: Old Kings Road landfall at 8540 Old Kings Road, Otis Rd landfill at 1700 Otis Road and Gastons at 7405 Phillips Hwy (Takes “clean debris only,” no dirt, sod, etc., but limbs, logs, branches OK).

Beaches communities are handling their own debris collection and disposal.

Nassau County

In Nassau County, you can take your debris to the Sandhill Recycling Center at 153326 County Road 108 in Yulee for a fee.

For hours and rates, call 904-225-2801.

St. Johns County

In St. Johns County, if you want to get rid of household trash and yard debris, you can utilize two free disposal sites:

Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 North Stratton Road in St. Augustine

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road in Elkton (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Residents using these sites are asked to separate trash from vegetation.

St. Johns County residential garbage and recycling collection has resumed its normal schedule. Both the city of St. Augustine Beach and the city of St. Augustine are handling their own storm debris collection.

According to St. Johns County, countywide assessments of storm-related debris to estimate the volume of debris to be collected started on Saturday, and this is ongoing. The debris collection is anticipated to be significantly less than following hurricanes Matthew and Irma, and residents are encouraged to place debris curbside for collection.