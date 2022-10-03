63º

News4JAX & the American Red Cross host phone bank to help hurricane victims

The phone bank is Tuesday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and the money will help victims of Hurricane Ian

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Residents of apartments in Harlem Heights, Fla., clean out clothes and other possessions from their apartments swamped by flood waters from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Rebecca Santana) (Rebecca Santata)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday to host a phone bank for anyone who wants to donate to Hurricane Ian victims.

Right now, the American Red Cross is helping Ian survivors with shelter, food and comfort after the hurricane devastated many parts of Southwest Florida. Representatives from the American Red Cross, Northeast Florida chapter, will be answering your calls from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 4.

Your donations will help the thousands of Floridians struggling to rebuild their lives.

