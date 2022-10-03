Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday.

People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.

For Green Cove Springs, trash pickup post-Ian will resume on Monday, Oct. 3.

St. Johns county also opened free drop-off sites. Residents can take yard debris to either of the locations listed below.

Ian's Impact

