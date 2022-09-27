Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Alachua County

In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday.

Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled.

Neighbors who miss Friday’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.

Baker County

As of Tuesday night, no information had been provided.

Bradford County

As of Tuesday night, no information had been provided.

Clay County

Curbside collection will not occur Thursday and Friday and Waste Management will begin normal routes on Monday.

All solid waste facilities including Rosemary Hill will be closed Thursday and Friday and are planned to reopen Saturday, weather permitting.

Residents can bring residential waste to any of our solid waste facilities when they reopen on Saturday. (Visit garbage and recycling on our website for those locations)

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility will be accepting residential yard waste at no charge from Saturday, October 1 through October 11, 2022, during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill. Commercial waste will be charged at normal rates. All yard waste transported in any type of commercial vehicle will be considered commercial.

Fore Green Cove Springs, trash pickup post-Ian will resume on Monday, Oct. 3.

Columbia County

Waste pickup service concluded at noon Wednesday and will last through Friday.

Service will resume Monday, Oct. 3. The county will not have make-up collection days because of staff constraints committed to storm damage assessment. To help those who will not receive waste collection on Thursday and Friday, Winfield Solid Waste Facility located at 1347 NW Oosterhoudt, Lake City will accept Class 1 general household garbage on Saturday and Monday.

Garbage should not exceed a reasonable week’s worth of waste per household. The water disposal fee will be waived from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.

Duval County

In Jacksonville, garbage, recycling and yard waste will remain suspended Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30. The city announced these days will NOT be made up. Normal curbside services will resume Monday, October 3.

The town of Baldwin’s trash collection is suspended due to the storm. The town will pick back up as scheduled on Monday.

In Atlantic Beach, residential garbage, recycling and yard debris collection is canceled Thursday and Friday.

Flagler County

The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds.

These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials.

All residents are asked to bring their trash cans into their garages or secure them in a safe place for the duration of the storm.

For Bunnell, the cancellation includes both commercial and residential routes.

Garbage collection is set to resume on the next regularly scheduled weekday in Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County, as both entities are served by Waste Pro.

Flagler Beach may make a Saturday collection if the weather improves, but this is not definite, officials said. Bunnell will resume collection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Nassau County

As of Tuesday night, no information had been provided.

Putnam County

Trash pickup and landfill operations will be suspended starting Thursday until further notice.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules have been suspended Thursday and Friday. Resumption of those services will be announced as information becomes available. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will remain open Wednesday.

In addition, residential and commercial waste collection for the City of St. Augustine and the City of St. Augustine Beach is suspended Thursday and Friday. Service will resume as soon as conditions allow.

Residential yard waste routes as well as commercial garbage routes will be running as normal on Wednesday. Service will resume as soon as possible, but in the meantime, customers should secure containers and materials. Residents should not place loose trash, construction debris, recycling materials and carts curbside due to potential damages, loss of property, and obstruction of roadways and storm drains.