Fan expectations: How to enjoy the Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament

Ponte Vedra Beach resident and championship golfer Jim Furyk celebrates with fans in 'Club 58' at the innaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K golf tournament at Timuquana Country Club in 2021.

Fans can enjoy one of the best experiences in golf while watching some of the sport's biggest names at the 2022 Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions golf tournament at Timuquana Country Club Oct. 7-9. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass grabs all of the headlines, the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K has quickly become one of the can’t-miss events on the Northeast Florida golf calendar.

The PGA Tour Champions event is in its second year at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville’s esteemed Ortega neighborhood on the Westside. The 2021 event was host to the strongest and deepest field of players in PGA Tour Champions history, and 2022 looks to be very similar as local favorite David Duval joins current U.S. Team Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III and Notah Begay III, who will be making his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Ticket Information

Tournament tickets: All tickets will be digital via Ticketmaster for 2022. General Admission tickets start at $25 and provide access to tournament grounds, Circle K ParTee Porch, Publix Tailgate Village, and more. Youth 17 and under are admitted free to the tournament with a ticketed adult. Tickets will be scanned from a mobile device.

Concert tickets: Lady A and Jordan Davis will kick off tournament week with a special performance at Daily's Place on Tuesday, October 4, in a salute to our service men and women. Concert tickets start at $39.99. A limited number of military tickets will again be provided by SRS Distribution beginning on August 29 thru NAS Jacksonville MWR.

VyStar Patriots Outpost: Military Tickets for official tournament rounds are being provided by VyStar Credit Union free of charge for Active Duty, Military Reserve, National Guard, Military Retirees, Veterans and Dependents with a valid ID. The VyStar Patriots Outpost will once again provide complimentary access for military, veterans, and their families with views of the 7th, 11th and 12th holes along with complimentary food and beverage. Click here to secure your complimentary tickets to VyStar Patriots Outpost.

Public seating: Four new public seating venues will be available for all spectators, including seats behind the practice facility, along the 18th green, next to Circle K Partee Porch (behind the 7th green), and the Ash Properties Patio (behind the 2nd green). Additionally, the FIS First Tee viewing platform is returning in 2022 and will once again feature great views of the 1st tee and 9th green.

Transportation and parking: The Circle K Caddie Water Taxi is returning and will operate even more boats in 2022. The Caddie is free for general spectators and will run to and from the Winston Family YMCA dock every hour. The last boat will leave from Timuquana 30 minutes after play. All rideshare vehicles will now drop off at the intersection of Timuquana Road and Fair Lane Drive, with a new gate for spectators to enter behind the practice facility. For those driving to the tournament, complimentary parking will be available in Lot O at the Orange Park Mall.

Tournament merchandise: Official tournament-branded merchandise will be available for purchase on-site at the Clubhouse Pro Shop or at the satellite shop in Tailgate Village.

Fan Experience

Pro golfer and tournament host Jim Furyk talks about some of the perks that U.S. military service members can enjoy at the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K golf tournament at Timuquana Country Club Oct. 7-9.

With the fan experience again as a top priority when the second annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, fans will enjoy a unique food and beverage experience featuring a collection of Jacksonville area food trucks and local favorites. Dining options will range from meals spanning a variety of cuisine types to cool and tasty treats, all served by food truck purveyors and businesses that proudly serve the Jacksonville community.

“The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K is more than just a golf tournament,” said Adam Renfroe, Tournament Director. “This event is really a celebration of the greater Jacksonville community with a fan experience that welcomes and embraces golf fans, families, foodies, football fans and socialites. We are really excited about our food options for this year’s event with such a great variety of choices on site.”

Here is the lineup of local food trucks that will be onsite when the gates open for the first round of competition on Friday, October 7. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, which will once again feature the top PGA TOUR Champions golfers and a variety of fan experiences including music, food, hospitality, social interactions, and more.

Circle K ParTee Porch food trucks (located near the 7th, 11th, and 12th holes):

The Tot Spot Jax is the first and only Tot Truck in Northeast Florida, offering an array of tasty tot bowls with some unique and traditional flavors including dessert tots. Operating in Jacksonville for over a year, The Tot Spot Jax has two trucks that are out and about on most days serving all of Jacksonville, St. Johns County, Clay County, The Beaches, and Nassau County.

Nitrogen Creamery is Jacksonville’s coolest ice cream truck. Family-owned and operated and serving Northeast Florida since 2015, Nitrogen Creamery specializes in scratch-made ice cream, non-dairy fruit smoothies, floats, dragon puffs and more.

TacoLu returns to the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K in year two and will once again provide great tacos and margaritas. TacoLu opened in 2008 in a little building on Beach Boulevard and has gained a life of its own (and quite an extensive Tequila list in the process). After five years in the original location, with an unbelievable amount of patronage and support, the Lu grew into its current building, the site of the old Homestead Restaurant, which has so much history and excitement attached to it. TacoLu has been a great supporter of the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation and we are excited to have them back.

Publix Tailgate Village food trucks (located between the 17th and 18th holes):

One of Jacksonville’s favorite BBQ destinations, The Butt Hutt Smokehouse has made a name for itself by defining Florida BBQ in its bright yellow food truck. After earning accolades for its slow-cooked meats and signature sides, it caught the eye of producers of The Cooking Channel as a business defining Florida flavors. From house-made rubs, spices and sauces to unique platings and specials, everyone eats like family at The Butt Hutt Smokehouse.

KBopJax Food Truck is the only Korean food truck in Jacksonville and also just opened its restaurant at Southside Blvd. and Touchton Road in the Publix Shopping Center. Additionally, KBopJax Food Truck is at the Riverside Arts Market every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Since 2014, Mother Truckin Pizza has been serving authentic New York-style pizza with a Southern twist. Options include craft-style jumbo slices and toasted subs featuring classic and unique pizza flavors such as buffalo chicken, white pesto mushroom and jalapeño popper.

Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream is a locally owned, family business operating in Jacksonville. since 2015. Tikiz serves the finest, fluffiest shaved ice (with sugar-free flavors available) as well as assorted ice cream bars, pops and frozen gourmet fruit sorbets. PGA TOUR fans know Tikiz well as they have been the exclusive frozen treats vendor at THE PLAYERS for the past six years and also participated in the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K in 2021.

In addition to the food truck experience, BUBBA burger will be available for diners at the Publix Tailgate Village (and at all concession stands onsite), featuring a variety of craft burgers including the “Jim Burger.”

A number of beverage options will also be available for fans in the Publix Tailgate Village. Signature cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Hendrick’s Gin will be poured for spirit lovers. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy Michelob ULTRA , Bud Light Seltzer, Stella Artois and Mango Cart at the Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden. Additionally, a craft beer truck in the Publix Tailgate Village will offer draft selections from Bold City, Mocoama, Ancient City, Florida Avenue and Shock Top.

Designed as a family-friendly event, The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS has something for everyone, and that starts with complimentary admittance to the tournament for youth 17 and under with a ticketed adult. Once on site, families have a variety of entertainment options in addition to the golf inside the ropes.

New this year, the Kids Zone presented by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be located between holes 6 and 7 near the Circle K ParTee Porch. In addition to interactive games and sensory activities for kids, the zoo will bring numerous animals for friendly encounters during the three days of competition.

Next to the Kids Zone presented by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is the air-conditioned Family Lounge presented by Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Health , which is open to all families and includes complimentary WiFi, more interactive games, a children’s coloring table, changing tables, stations for nursing mothers, and educational information. The lounge is attached to the tournament’s first aid station, also sponsored by Baptist Health.

Returning this year for families (and quite frankly all fans!) are the Circle K Frosters . These icy cold, fabulously flavored refreshments are the signature beverage offerings from Circle K and are available to fans at the Circle K ParTee Porch near the 7th green. While on the topic of sweet treats, two dessert food trucks will be on site.

Kids looking for an autograph from the game’s greatest legends can head to the autograph zone near the clubhouse just outside the golf shop.

Competition

Pro golfer Notah Begay talks about his PGA Tour Champions debut at the 2022 Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K at Timuquana Country Club.

Multiple major championship winners John Daly, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen have committed to play in this year’s event.

Daly is a fan favorite known for his colorful attire and length off the tee. He counts the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship among his five PGA TOUR victories. Daly earned his only PGA TOUR Champions victory at the 2017 Insperity Invitational. Currently ranked 62nd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Daly’s best finish this season came in June with a T8 at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Els, who earned the nickname “The Big Easy” due to his imposing height and smooth swing, is a native of Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won 19 times on the PGA TOUR and 47 times internationally, including two U.S. Opens (1994,1997) and two Open Championships (2002, 2012). He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. Els is a two-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions and currently sits 9th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings thanks to nine top-10 finishes this season. He finished T4 at last year’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K.

Goosen also hails from South Africa and joined Els as a World Golf Hall of Fame member in 2019. Winner of the 2001 and 2004 U.S. Opens, Goosen has amassed seven PGA TOUR victories and 24 international wins during his career. Goosen earned his second career PGA TOUR Champions victory earlier this year at the Hoag Classic and is currently ranked 11th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

“Ernie Els, John Daly and Retief Goosen are three of the most accomplished and respected golfers who play on PGA TOUR Champions,” said Jim Furyk. “If you take my swing, Ernie and Retief’s swings and Big John’s swing, it shows you how many different styles can be successful in golf. I know fans will be excited to come get an up-close view of how each of these players competes out on our Tour.”

Community Impact

Friday, October 7, is the first of three competition rounds for PGA TOUR Champions players. Following the featured groups, these legends of golf will share their turf with legends from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers as they compete in the Celebrity Challenge for Charity.

Tournament host Jim Furyk is a native of the Pittsburgh area, so it’s only fitting that this year’s Celebrity Challenge for Charity will feature two greats from his hometown team squaring off against two of the best to ever take the field in Furyk’s adopted hometown of Jacksonville. Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Tony Boselli will captain the Jaguars twosome, while two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger will lead the Steelers twosome. The players joining Boselli and Roethlisberger on the course will be announced soon. The four greats will be mixed into the featured groupings to play the back nine during the opening round. Boselli and his fellow Jaguar will play for Blessings in a Backpack while Roethlisberger’s team will represent Beaches Habitat for Humanity. The celebrities will be in two-person team, scramble format, with a purse for each hole. In total, they will be competing for a $100,000 purse to be split in a variety of competitions.

The event will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2 million purse. The no-cut event will include Pro-Ams on Monday, October 3, Wednesday, October 5, and Thursday, October 6, followed by three rounds of tournament play Oct. 7-9. In 2021, the tournament generated more than $1.17 million for local charities and looks to grow that number in the future. All three rounds of the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation

Tournament co-host Tabitha Furyk discusses the impact the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K golf event has on the Jacksonville community.

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation was created in 2010 to help children and families in need. This Jacksonville-based non-profit partners with charities across North Florida to provide project-specific funding and essential programming. The annual Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K, created to raise charity dollars to support these partnerships, brings the community together to increase awareness and funding for programs that support education, healthcare, nutrition and safety for at-risk children and families. Programs created from the support of the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation in the Jacksonville Community include: Hope for the Holidays which packs over 5,000 bags filled with a holiday meal for at-risk families, Operation Shower which provides car seats, strollers and baby essentials to active military families, Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds thousands of food insecure children each week of the school year and Childcare specialists and services to provide medically complex children care through Wolfson’s and Community PedsCare. The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is dedicated to bringing our community together to improve the lives of the children and families who live on the First Coast through all these programs and many more.