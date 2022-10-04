Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in head, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken into custody Monday night after another man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head was rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the scene on Cabot Drive North around 6:15 p.m. They located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Lessard said a suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Fox Island Drive.

It was said to be an isolated incident. Lessard said the victim and suspect were known to one another.

The shooting was not a domestic incident, Lessard said.