Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary

Giveaway ends on Friday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs.

It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.

To participate, one must join the Crocs Club, which is free, and opt-in for emails. Those who keep re-entering have “better and better chances,” according to Crocs.

“You will be notified by email within 12 hours of the draw closing if you won,” the website said. “Shipping details will be provided once the product is available.”

Crocs were first released in 2002.

Click here to enter.

