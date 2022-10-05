Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic to be held Saturday in Kingsland

The Camden County Health Department began offering the flu vaccine on Monday.

Shots will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday.

Residents can call the health department at 912-882-8515 (St. Marys) or 912-576-3040 (Woodbine) to schedule an appointment.

A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lowe’s located at 1410 Boone Avenue in Kingsland. No appointment is necessary to get a shot at the drive-through clinic.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

COVID-19 vaccines and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.

“Based on significant flu activity in the southern hemisphere, there’s a good possibility that we are in for a harsher than usual flu season,” said Coastal Health District Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “My best advice is to get your flu vaccine and practice other good hygiene habits like washing your hands frequently and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu. Early fall is the best time to get vaccinated, however, getting vaccinated any time during flu season can help protect you from getting the virus.

To get more information on the flu, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.