Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year.

The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX the man spent his life trying to prevent violence in Jacksonville when he was shot and killed on West 21st Street and Moncrief Road in July. Police are still searching for the individual that shot him.

Shalannie Toler, Quma’s sister, told News4JAX he tried making a difference and gave back to the community by mentoring young men, and speaking with them about gun violence, in his neighborhood — the same one he grew up in. She said he wanted to make a positive impact and help build his community back to what he knew it could be.

“He just went back to try to, you know, give back,” Toler said.” “He goes out to different scenes and you know, try to speak with the youth and get them on the right track and just guide them in a community as a whole.”

Toler said her brother wanted to help those who may have been struggling.

“It was a personal belief in his that want to give back to society,” Toler said. “And change things and make a difference in the community amongst young, you know, black males to try to make a difference in their life. So they don’t go down the same road in which our community has been taken by per se.”

His mission to better his community was cut short on the morning of July 21 — when Toler was shot.

“I was just traumatized and taken back,” Toler said. “They tried to stop the bleeding.”

Unfortunately — after undergoing multiple surgeries doctors told the family — Toler was braindead, leaving his mother with a choice no parent should have to make.

“(I was) Filled with emotions,” Toler said. “Undescribable emotions. I’m sitting there with my mom, you know, losing her child and she wasn’t able to make a decision. So, unfortunately, I had to make it. It was terrible... Pure disbelief. Just sick to my stomach. Just heart racing. Anxious. Ah is hoping that this can’t be true. Hoping it was just a bad dream.”

Toler’s mother told News4JAX she calls the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office weekly as part of a tireless search for answers.

“We just asked them for small things,” Toler said. “I know things take time. We fine with that. Well, we just need something to help with what we’re dealing with daily.”

Toler said the family is working on creating something in his honor.

News4JAX reached out to Cure Violence for a statement on Toler’s death – as of Wednesday afternoon we were still waiting to hear back.