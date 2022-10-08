FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TALLAHASSEE – Ten days after the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has approved $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to help them recover.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging, home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. FEMA grants include $72 million for housing assistance and $78 million for other expenses.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP has received 31,000 claims from Florida policyholders and made $10 million in advance payments.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is processing disaster loan applications and has approved $3.5 million to date.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information about Hurricane Ian recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4673 and floridadisaster.org/.