Nassau County deputies helping residents, exhausted first responders in DeSoto County after Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian, residents in the hardest hit areas in Southwest Florida have a long way ahead of them. It could take years in some spots.

As people work to recover from the devastation, they have helping hands from Northeast Florida. Several law enforcement and rescue agencies from our area sent teams to help with everything from rescues to cleanup.

A group of deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office are determined to make a difference. They’re on patrol more than 300 miles from home, helping an area where they’ve never even been before.

“They put out an email asking who would want to go down south, and I almost replied within seconds. I was saying I would be honored to come and help,” said Nassau County Deputy Robert Jackson.

Jackson is part of a team of 12 who traveled to rural DeSoto County to help residents and exhausted first responders.

IMAGES: Nassau County deputies respond to DeSoto County after Hurricane Ian

Nassau County deputies respond to DeSoto County after Hurricane Ian. (Special to WJXT)

Hurricane Ian hit the city of Arcadia with a one-two punch — first with Category 4 winds and rain ripped roofs and snapping trees and then a week of flooding, with the Peace River rising over 23 feet.

These deputies have done whatever they can — from rescuing people from floodwaters to bringing them food, water and supplies.

Even those who fared well, like Arcadia resident Becki McCarthy, needed deliveries when the power was out and the roads were underwater.

“It’s like survivors’ guilt because you’re OK,” McCarthy said. “It’s their calling, and they do it really well.”

With boats, chainsaws and grit, these deputies have pitched in however they can, helping remove trees and responding to a tanker fire, an armed disturbance and even a big cat ranch to check on lions and tigers. The fences held up.

Nassau County deputies respond to DeSoto County after Hurricane Ian. (Special to WJXT)

Sadly, they also helped recover the body of an elderly man who drowned. He was found along buckled train tracks days later.

The waters have receded here, but many homes have been destroyed. Residents have moved into shelters — like the one in Arcadia that the American Red Cross runs.

Resources are still limited. A helicopter had to fly a patient out to a hospital in Tampa because medical centers here are damaged.

And base camp for first responders is far from glamourous. Heat, humidity and bugs are all a factor.

“It’s hard to describe. You’re with people who have lost everything, and you go out and bring them something as simple as a bottle of water and an MRE (meal ready to eat) and everything is OK. They’re worried about where that next meal is going to come from. Can I feed my kids?” said Nassau County Deputy Will Woods. “So it’s priceless.”