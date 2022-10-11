VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues boaters found ‘fending off sharks’

U.S. Coast Guard Station Venice pulled two of three overdue boaters while they were fending off sharks, according to a post made by U.S. Coast Guard Heartland.

A dramatic rescue at sea — caught on camera.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued some boaters fending off sharks after their boat sank off the coast of Louisiana, according to U.S. Coast Guard Heartland.

A Coast Guard boat crew pulled two people out of the water, then transferred them to a helicopter which took them to a hospital in New Orleans. They suffered injuries to their hands and were in stable condition. A third boater was hoisted directly from the water by the helicopter.

Their boat sank while out fishing Saturday leaving them with no way to call for help. A family member notified the coast guard after they didn’t return that night.

The guard said they searched an area about the size of Rhode Island before finding them. They were rescued after being missing for more than 24 hours.

“Overall, the boaters spent more than 24 hours in the water after their boat sank at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning, stranding them without communication devices,” U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said.

All three boaters are expected to be ok.

“Rescued just in the nick of time,” the U.S. Coast Guard said