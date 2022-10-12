Arrest report details what police say led to ax-wielding man being shot by DCPS officer

News4JAX on Tuesday obtained a partially-redacted police report for Eric Hurley, the man who was shot by a Duval County Public Schools police officer after investigators said he attempted to get into Ruth N. Upson Elementary, ax in hand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained a partially-redacted police report for Eric Hurley, the man who was shot by a Duval County Public Schools police officer after investigators said he attempted to get into Ruth N. Upson Elementary, ax in hand.

The officer who wrote the report responded Friday afternoon to the parking lot of Murray Hill Church on Post Street, where Hurley, 37, was shot while wielding a large ax, which he refused to put down.

Prior to the shooting involving the officer, the report states, Hurley attempted to make entry to the elementary school, which was previously reported by the school superintendent. The report notes that the entry clerk spoke with Hurley, who reported that the man was holding the ax over his shoulder and stated to her, “You want to be next?”

According to the report, other witnesses along a sidewalk said Hurley followed them with the ax, at times holding it above his head. The report states those witnesses made entry to the church, hiding in a classroom. Hurley got inside, the report states, but left.

A statement from the church director (in full below) that was sent to parents reads in part: “Ruth N. Upson Elementary had gone into lockdown due to a man on campus with an ax. This man proceeded to follow two women down Dancy Street and ended at Murray Hill Baptist Church, where they sought safety. Immediately upon notification, our classrooms went into lockdown mode. Your child’s safety is our most important priority and will always continue to be!”

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said staff followed their training well and that the suspect was not allowed inside the building. She said when the man left campus, a school safety assistant intervened, following the man a short distance to ensure there was no longer a threat to the school.

Police Chief Greg Burton said Hurley left the school, he was encountered by officers outside the church.

“As the subject came towards one of the police officers, the officers gave him verbal warnings to drop the ax, kept giving him verbal warnings to drop the ax,” Burton said Friday evening. “At that time, the subject threatened the officer with the ax. The subject then was shot at least one time as the officer discharged his service weapon.”

Alexis Daniels was a witness. She said she was looking out the front window of her home across the street and saw the confrontation between Hurley and the DCPS officer.

“He immediately started walking towards the cop as calmly as can be,” Daniels recalled. “Taking big wide steps with the ax raised. I couldn’t hear anything, but I could assume the cop was saying, ‘Drop your weapon. Drop your weapon.’ He wasn’t dropping his weapon and kept approaching the cop.”

“Three shots,” Daniels said. “He stumbled back and still had the weapon drawn. And two more shots and he was gone. He fell to the floor.”

The director of Murray Hill Baptist Church released a statement Monday to parents. It reads:

Dear Parents: I am writing to inform and reassure you regarding an incident that our center was involved with on October 7, 2022. Ruth N. Upson Elementary had gone into lockdown due to a man on campus with an ax. This man proceeded to follow two women down Dancy Street and ended at Murray Hill Baptist Church, where they sought safety. Immediately upon notification, our classrooms went into lockdown mode. Your child’s safety is our most important priority and will always continue to be! All safety procedures and security protocols were followed, and our teachers did an outstanding job keeping the children calm and secure. With any incident of this magnitude, we will continue to review our safety procedures and make any necessary updates as needed. We are thankful for the rapid response of law enforcement who were able to handle the sitation outside our building. Please be assured that staff and other authorities are managing this situation with care. If further information becomes available, I will provide it to families and staff. Gin Jiminez, director

Court documents show Hurley had multiple mental health evaluations.

After being shot, Hurley was hospitalized in critical condition. As of Tuesday evening, he remained held on a $110,000 bond.

Records show he has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Oct. 31.