Brianna Williams, sentenced to life in death of 5-year-old daughter, transferred to Department of Corrections

Brianna Williams, who in September was sentenced to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor, was transferred to the Department of Corrections on Monday, records show.

The former petty officer is now at the women’s assessment center in Ocala, where inmates typically stay for weeks of screening before they are assigned to a prison.

Taylor Williams’ remains were found in rural Alabama days after she was reported missing.

Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served. She was originally charged with child neglect and lying to police, but pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder.