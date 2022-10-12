Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag.

Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river bank along the Julington Creek River. The restaurant that can dock 10-12 boats and seat 275+ people has been home to good food, and an impressive collection of taxidermy.

It’s also previously made our JaxBest list for Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant.

The listing says the restaurant is turnkey and includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment and décor.