Coast Guardsman surprises daughter at school after 9-month deployment

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla. – Olivia Sowell was sitting with her fellow students on the floor of the Hickory Creek Elementary School cafeteria. Her principal, Mrs. Yvette Cubero-Gonzalez, gave them a brief lesson on military history and culture, an appropriate foreshadowing for a surprise to come.

“... so the difference is, veterans have already served and they’re maybe no longer in the military. Active, they are.” Cubero-Gonzalez explained to the students, who were fully engaged and soaking up every word. “and we do have a special guest that is an active military member right behind us. Who is that?”

The students turned their heads to see a tall, clean-cut, camouflaged serviceman towering behind them. He had a bouquet of red, pink, and yellow roses.

“My daddy!”

“That is your dad!” Cubero-Gonzalez said. Olivia stood up and scurried to embrace her father.

Chief Petty Officer Carlos Sowell just returned from a nine-month deployment at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. A 15-year military veteran, he’s stationed with Port Security Unit 307 in Clearwater.

The other students and teachers applauded while the two embraced.

“Thank you for your service!” the students exclaimed, after a cue from the principal.

“Thank you for your support, we appreciate it!” Sowell said. “One thing I’d like to say is, first of all I’d like to thank my wife, and Olivia for being so supportive of me while I’ve been overseas.”

Sowell went on to say “Our families don’t get the support, or the accolades, or the acknowledgement that they deserve. So thank you very much honey.” He said to his wife, Egle, before turning to Olivia “and thank you very much for waiting for daddy.”

He kissed Olivia on the head, and she gave her dad another big hug.

News4JAX Photojournalist Randy Sell caught up with the family of three after the heartwarming moment.

“What’s it mean to have your dad back?” Sell asked the youngest Sowell.

“I’m just really happy that he’s home because in total he’s been gone for 300 days.”

“So you’ve been counting the days?”

Olivia nods, “I’ve actually had a calendar to count down how many days he’s been gone, and how many weeks until he comes back home.”

Chief Petty Officer Sowell tells News4JAX that it feels magnificent to be home, and he plans to watch a movie with his family tonight.