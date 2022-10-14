Jacksonville Humane Society unites adopter and 2 cats after Hurricane Ian

After letting Tamara know that Enigma was safe at JHS, she made the journey to Jacksonville to bring her home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society took in 75 cats from shelters affected by Hurricane Ian. One of those cats--a sweet, black and white cat named Enigma.

What the humane society didn’t know was that Enigma had someone who was looking high and low for her after Hurricane Ian.

Tamara met Enigma at Edgewater Animal Shelter in Volusia County before Hurricane Ian came through and fell in love with her. After the storm, Tamara called the shelter to see if she was able to take Enigma home, but was told Enigma had been transferred to a different shelter due to flooding.

When Tamara arrived, she spotted Enigma snuggling with an adorable gray cat named Krusty Krab Pizza, who had recently recovered from a skin condition and was also available for adoption. She and Enigma became fast friends and were frequently seen cuddling and playing together.

Krusty Krab Pizza won over Tamara’s heart too and she decided that both cats would be heading home with her.

Tamara poses with a cat named Krusty Krab Pizza, after deciding to bring her home too. (Provided by Jacksonville Humane Society)

More information about the Jacksonville Humane Society is available at www.jaxhumane.org.