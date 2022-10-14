JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder.

JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21.

Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z and various gold, silver and costume jewelry pieces.

The auction can be accessed by visiting, www.govdeals.com.

Buyers are open to inspect the available property at the JSO forfeiture warehouse on 1087 Haines St. during the auction by appointment only.

The property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706.

You can call 904-630-8711 to book an appointment or for further questions about the auction.