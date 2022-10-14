Residents of Mandarin apartment complex receive new notice saying homes will not be inspected by JSO

On Wednesday, News4JAX we did see two JSO officers arrive at the complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living at a Mandarin apartment complex received a new notice saying their homes will not be inspected by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as part of a crime watch initiative.

On Wednesday, News4JAX reported that some residents were concerned when they received a notice that JSO and staff of the Pickwick Flats were going to enter their apartments. They just didn’t think that was right. In fact, when News4JAX reached out to civil rights attorney John Phillips about the notice, he said, “That seems terribly unconstitutional.”

Since then, residents got another notice on their doors stating that’s not going to happen.

“Sadly, we’ve found that the information provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was inaccurate. We are now being told that the safety inspection is mandatory for the property but voluntary for the residents. The inconsistent communication from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has created discomfort for our residents. For that reason, we have decided not to move forward with the program in the future,” reads, in part, the message with Thursday’s date (see the entire letter below).

The Sheriff’s Office said that there was just a lot of misinformation coming out from all of this. So, for now, those inspections are not taking place.

News4JAX has been reaching out to the apartment complex management since Wednesday and has not heard back.

Page 1 of the Thursday message to residents of the Mandarin apartment complex. (Special to WJXT)