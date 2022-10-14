‘We don’t need another liquor store’: Community rallies together, gets lawyer to shut down unwanted business

The plan to bring a fifth liquor store in a Northside neighborhood has been turned down after a resident filed an appeal to stop the store from moving into the area.

Residents in the Carver Manor neighborhood near Soutel Drive were upset about the possible plan because they did not see the necessity of adding another liquor store to the community when there are others in close proximity.

The conflict began dates back to April. The Planning Commission approved a waiver for the distance required to get a liquor license that would allow a liquor store owned by Anwar Properties to open -- homeowners instantly got upset.

Liquor stores have to be 500 feet away from a church. The prospective property would have been 401 feet away from a local church.

“Did the staff take in consideration the harm it may do to the community? One, I’m talking about the community, and two, you have a church right there,” City Councilman Reggie Gaffney said.

“We don’t need another liquor store,” a homeowner said.

In October, Yahya Shabazz and other residents in the Soutel community came together and hired Attorney Jessica Cappock to appeal the waiver, which would stop the liquor store from opening.

“We want to see a lot more positive change and positive businesses,” Shabazz said

Cappock presented her case before the city council Friday.

“The basis for this reversal and appeal is fivefold,” Cappock said. She said the application to get a waiver had “outdated terms in the application, the distance was too close to a church, other orders wanted to deny the waiver and this liquor store would create more danger for a community.”

Zac Miller with Anwar Properties said the building was at the right distance and did need the waiver.

One by one community members spoke against the liquor store’s arrival.

“I support the appeal. We do not need a liquor store in our community,” Harriet Prince said.

“I would urge you to support the appeal and deny the waiver,” Warren Jones with the Duval County School Board said.

The city council voted to appeal the liquor store with “seven yeas and zero nays.” Therefore, a fifth liquor store will no longer be taking up retail space in this community.

Anwar Properties did not mention what it plans to put in the store’s place but residents are hopeful for a restaurant, salon or coffee shop.