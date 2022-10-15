19-year-old hospitalized for treatment of gunshot wound, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest was not immediately announced Friday night after a 19-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Barnes. with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called to the scene on Townsend Road east of Blanding Boulevard at about 5 p.m. The man they found at the scene was not believed to have suffered a life-threatening injury.

The shooting was said to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.