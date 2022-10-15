K-9 Huk, who was shot in line of duty, spotted at soccer match honoring Deputy Joshua Moyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time since he was wounded in the line of duty, News4JAX caught a glimpse of Jacksonville K-9 Officer Huk on Friday evening during an event in memory of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Huk was shot following a July police pursuit that ended in a crash on Zoo Parkway. As officers approached, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, they came under fire and returned fire. Two men who were in the car died at the scene, police said.

In body camera footage from the scene, Huk is seen digging his way into the car before the shots rang out. Huk could be heard whimpering as an officer tugged his leash and pulled him away from the car. The dog was hospitalized for treatment.

Huk on Friday, when he made his return to the public spotlight during a soccer match, could be seen with a front leg bandaged up.

JSO K-9 Huk

One of the teams — named after the K-9. The other team is named after a second JSO K-9 — Chaos.

The two dogs helped in the search and arrest of a man at the very same spot as the event — the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex. That’s where Patrick McDowell, the man accused of killing Deputy Moyers during a traffic stop, was corned in September 2021.

Before he was caught, investigators said, McDowell shot K-9 Chaos with a rifle during the search.

Dozens of people lined the sideline for the second annual Moyers’ Warriors coaches game.

The contest was all in good fun, honoring Moyers. It was postponed about a month due to Hurricane Ian.

“We changed the event to Moyers’ Warriors to basically honor him and honor is legacy out here and basically change the stigma of the events that happened out here, and change it to a positive thing to bring community and law enforcement closer together,” explained Brian Kerley, Callahan Soccer Club coach.

“We hope to do it every year, hopefully draw a bigger and bigger crowd every year and just keep his memory alive,” said coach Chris Morehead.

Proceeds from the event go to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Callahan Soccer Club.